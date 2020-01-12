Pivot Token (PVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $133,516.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $133,516.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

