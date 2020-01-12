PKG Token (PKG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $51,994.00 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. The official website for PKG Token is pkgtoken.io. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg.

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.