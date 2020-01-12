PLATINCOIN (PLC) Price Down 0.1% This Week

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.37 or 0.00065789 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,072,062 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

