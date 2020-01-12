PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0002

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PlayGame has a market cap of $223,084.00 and approximately $805.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

