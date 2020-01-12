POA (POA) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. POA has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $52,894.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

POA Profile

POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

