Polymath (POLY) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $2.79 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010032 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, UEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

