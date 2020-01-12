Primecoin Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $7,505.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,307,173 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

