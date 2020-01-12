Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Primeenergy Resources stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.53. Primeenergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.49.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $268,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,651 shares in the company, valued at $79,071,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,933 shares of company stock worth $1,201,400. Corporate insiders own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

