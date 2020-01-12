ProCurrency 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $508.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. ProCurrency has a total market cap of $4,414.00 and $508.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProCurrency alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.02356350 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,011,301,207 coins and its circulating supply is 104,226,326 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProCurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProCurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.