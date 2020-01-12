Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,790.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $43,612.00 and $3,790.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Coinnest.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052306 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,112.76 or 0.99227701 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00053816 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

