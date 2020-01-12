Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,464,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,798,000 after purchasing an additional 562,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,421,000 after purchasing an additional 539,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

