Qbic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Qbic has a total market cap of $2,754.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Qbic coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

