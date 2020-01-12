Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,426. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

