QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $59,197.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bitbns and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

