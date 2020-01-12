Qredit Market Capitalization Hits $365,907.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $365,907.00 and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000243 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

