Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom purchased 18,287 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,171.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Frankowski purchased 11,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,350 shares of company stock worth $195,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 397,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,601. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $261.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

