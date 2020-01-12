Quark 24-Hour Volume Hits $57.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Quark has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $962,438.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,098,187 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.