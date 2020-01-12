Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 517,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $174,499.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $122,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,038.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $301,771. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,113,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,620,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,296. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $883.66 million, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

