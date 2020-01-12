QYNO Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One QYNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a market capitalization of $342.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QYNO has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

