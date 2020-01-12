Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

