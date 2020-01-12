Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce $190.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $166.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $722.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $727.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $761.05 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $772.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,679,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,117,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,051,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,670,000 after acquiring an additional 328,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

