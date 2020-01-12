RChain Market Capitalization Achieves $8.13 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. RChain has a market cap of $8.13 million and $6,442.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Bitinka, Bilaxy and OOOBTC. During the last week, RChain has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ChaoEX, BitMart, AirSwap, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Bitinka and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

