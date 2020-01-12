REAL (REAL) Hits Market Cap of $196,839.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and IDEX. REAL has a market capitalization of $196,839.00 and approximately $581.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

