RealChain Reaches One Day Volume of $6,029.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, RealChain has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $113,289.00 and approximately $6,029.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,632,838 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

