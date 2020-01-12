RedFOX Labs Market Cap Hits $961,033.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $961,033.00 and approximately $57,886.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00082046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000838 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000311 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs' official website is redfoxlabs.io.

The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

