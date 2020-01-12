RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 939,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.11. 283,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $130.54 and a 52-week high of $201.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNR. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

