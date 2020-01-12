Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 954,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $34.53 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

