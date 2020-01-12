resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TORC opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.57. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $424,066.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,932,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TORC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 38.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 36.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

