Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 147.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

RPAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 1,708,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,213. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

