Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Analysts expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce sales of $45.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $45.98 million. Retrophin reported sales of $43.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year sales of $174.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $174.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $185.54 million, with estimates ranging from $175.60 million to $191.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $15.13 on Friday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 641.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.