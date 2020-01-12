Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

REVG stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $688.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

