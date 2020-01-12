RIF Token Price Tops $0.0777 (RIF)

RIF Token (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One RIF Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, CoinBene and Bitfinex. RIF Token has a market cap of $43.43 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of RIF Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RIF Token has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.02001545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00126168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About RIF Token

RIF Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,633,348 tokens. RIF Token’s official website is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RIF Token is /r/rifos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RIF Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RIF Token Token Trading

RIF Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinBene and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RIF Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RIF Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RIF Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

