Robotina Market Capitalization Hits $12.46 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Robotina has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $118,404.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.02012079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00186976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00125396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io.

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

