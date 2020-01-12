RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $227,230.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $434,328.00 and $227,230.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $7,896.88 or 0.96442119 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

