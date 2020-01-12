Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0201 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $341,867.00 and approximately $790.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,189.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.01784310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.03275412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00623841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00723595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00067899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00434916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,132,387 coins and its circulating supply is 17,015,075 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

