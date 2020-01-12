SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $16,367.00 and $45.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.