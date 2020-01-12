Seele Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.88 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Seele has a market capitalization of $99.08 million and approximately $53.88 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021599 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.