Sentinel (SENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $36,439.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

