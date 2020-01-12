Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $82,495.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

