Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$342.33.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Shopify from C$563.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at C$560.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion and a PE ratio of -489.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$497.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$452.22. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$191.75 and a 52 week high of C$572.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,940.66. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.