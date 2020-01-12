Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Decreases By 21.9%

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $16.38 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

