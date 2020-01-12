Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Increases By 46.7%

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 456,600 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,704,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,597,000. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,698,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of AKRO opened at $20.23 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

