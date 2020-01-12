Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Increases By 34.9%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 800,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 365,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.05. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBC. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price objective on Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

