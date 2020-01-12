Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increases By 35.0%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 416,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.