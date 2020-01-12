Short Interest in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Decreases By 23.5%

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Insiders have bought 290,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 52.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMEH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AMEH opened at $17.43 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $602.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.