Short Interest in Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Expands By 31.0%

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ASFI opened at $10.25 on Friday. Asta Funding has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

