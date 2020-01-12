Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Drops By 25.8%

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $8.82 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

