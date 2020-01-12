Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rises By 43.3%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Aware has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,699 shares of company stock worth $188,639. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWRE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aware by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aware by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

