Short Interest in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Decreases By 20.6%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 945,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AXGT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

