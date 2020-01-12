Short Interest in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Decreases By 27.4%

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centerstate Bank stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,599. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $7,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 660.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

